Sunak apologises for D-Day events ‘running over’ during ITV interview

Rishi Sunak apologised for D-Day commemorations "running over" as he sat down for an ITV News interview after leaving the 80th anniversary event early.

The prime minister left Normandy before a major international ceremony marking the anniversary of the Allied landings so he could record a TV interview as part of his push for votes in the general election.

However, his campaigning has been dealt a heavy blow by the backlash against the decision.

Mr Sunak has since apologised, saying: “I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as prime minister weeks ago, before the election.

"On reflection, that was a mistake. And I apologise."