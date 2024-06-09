Nigel Farage has described Rishi Sunak as “utterly disconnected by class and privilege” from “ordinary” people.

The Reform UK leader launched another attack on the prime minister over his D-Day blunder, suggesting Mr Suank has lost “millions” of Conservative voters after his early return from commemorations in Normandy.

“He is utterly disconnected - by class, by privilege - from how the ordinary folk in this country feel,” Mr Farage said of Mr Sunak.

“He revealed that - I think spectacularly - when he left Normandy early.”

Mr Farage added that the PM made the “biggest mistake of his political career” on D-Day.