Sunak ‘misjudged mood of nation’ by dropping D-Day event to campaign in election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has been told that he has “misjudged the mood of the nation” by deciding to return early from the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations to campaign in the general election.

And he has been warned that he appears to have already handed the mantle of prime minister to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who joined veterans this afternoon in Normandy.

The criticism from Gulf War veteran Colonel Stuart Crawford came after Mr Sunak decided not to attend the major gathering of world leaders with veterans at Omaha beach this afternoon.

A Conservative source confirmed that he had returned to campaign in the election instead.

Sunak at an earlier D-Day event ( via REUTERS )

In contrast, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is the odds-on favourite to win the election and be prime minister on 5 July, was at the event, mingling with world leaders including President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles.

Asked whether it was a mistake for the prime minister to miss the event, Col Crawford, who served for 20 years in the Royal Tank Regiment, said: “I think Mr Sunak misjudges the mood of the nation by doing so.

“It’s a solemn occasion and sadly the last major anniversary of the landings, which will feature many of the surviving veterans.

“Campaigning for an election which everyone knows he’s going to lose anyway is a poor excuse.

“He should be there with the others, and his absence and Starmer’s presence makes it look as if he’s passed the premiership to Sir Keir already.”

Biden meets a D-Day veteran ( AFP via Getty Images )

Foreign secretary Lord Cameron and defence secretary Grant Shapps represented the Tory government at the event.

There was criticism from other quarters too. Former first sea lord Admiral Lord West told The Independent: “Nothing politicians do nowadays surprises me!”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who is also with veterans in Normandy but is hoping to pick up Tory voters in the election, attacked the prime minister for his decision.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Prime Minister has ducked out of the international D-Day event to fly back to the UK to campaign.I am here in Normandy in a personal capacity because I think it matters. Does he?”

The prime minister had appeared with British veterans at a “heroes welcome” event this morning, gaving a short speech before returning home.

In missing the event at Omaha beach, where the Americans landed and some of the fiercest fighting took place 80 years ago today, Mr Sunak also lost the opportunity to join President Voldymyr Zelensky, who reminded leaders that they have another war on Europe’s front with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Starmer and Shapps attended the Omaha beach event ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

President Zelensky said: “Allies defended Europe’s freedom then, and Ukrainians do so now. Unity prevailed then, and true unity can prevail today.”

The event saw President Biden giving a speech calling for peace in the world.

After praising the veterans present, he turned to current events saying: “Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant. They’re fighting with extraordinary courage, suffering great losses but never backing down.”

Linking Ukraine’s fight against tyranny to the struggle for freedom on D-Day beaches, he pledged that his country “will not walk away” from the current conflict.

The President described Nato as “the greatest military alliance in the world”, saying it is “more determined than ever to keep peace”.

“Isolation was not the answer 80 years ago and it’s not the answer today,” Mr Biden added.