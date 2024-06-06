✕ Close Rishi Sunak makes heartfelt tribute to veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary

King Charles delivered an emotional speech in which he praised the “remarkable wartime generation” and unflinching bravery of the Normandy landings veterans.

At the UK’s commemoration event in Ver-sur-Mer, France, on the 80th anniversary of the landings, he said: “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time.”

He added that it was a “great privilege” to attend the events and that the D-Day veterans were sadly “becoming ever fewer in number”. The King’s powerful words left a number of veterans in tears.

The King’s wife, Camilla, also appeared emotional as the experiences of veterans on D-Day were read out to those in attendance.

Earlier, prime minister Rishi Sunak told D-Day veterans “we owe you everything” as he addressed the audience at the UK’s national commemoration.

US president Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden are also in attendance, and will be joined by other world leaders including French president Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has not been invited due to the Kremlin’s ongoing war in Ukraine.