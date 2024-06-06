Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

We must teach young people the lessons of D-Day – and not just today

As world leaders join veterans in Normandy marking the 80th anniversary of the allied campaign to liberate Europe, the valour of the past meets the virtue of the present – but it is clear that the forces of darkness that engulfed much of the continent in the 1930s are still alive, writes historian Anthony Seldon

Thursday 06 June 2024 11:24 BST
Comments
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings (PA)

When we commemorate D-Day, what exactly are we doing?

We are remembering, with great reverence, the bravery and sacrifice of an event 80 years ago: the largest amphibious invasion in history that precipitated the liberation of France, and Nazi Germany’s surrender 11 months later.

We are giving thanks for a moment “when tyranny was replaced with freedom” – and saluting those who “did not flinch when the moment came” and who passed the “supreme test”, as King Charles reminded us in his heartfelt address to the world leaders and D-Day veterans who gathered in Normandy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in