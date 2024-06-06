We must teach young people the lessons of D-Day – and not just today
As world leaders join veterans in Normandy marking the 80th anniversary of the allied campaign to liberate Europe, the valour of the past meets the virtue of the present – but it is clear that the forces of darkness that engulfed much of the continent in the 1930s are still alive, writes historian Anthony Seldon
When we commemorate D-Day, what exactly are we doing?
We are remembering, with great reverence, the bravery and sacrifice of an event 80 years ago: the largest amphibious invasion in history that precipitated the liberation of France, and Nazi Germany’s surrender 11 months later.
We are giving thanks for a moment “when tyranny was replaced with freedom” – and saluting those who “did not flinch when the moment came” and who passed the “supreme test”, as King Charles reminded us in his heartfelt address to the world leaders and D-Day veterans who gathered in Normandy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments