After meeting with key allies yesterday, Narendra Modi is expected to receive a set of demands today from the regional parties with whom he will be formed to form a coalition.

Modi held talks with allies for hours at his official residence yesterday, after he resigned to pave way for the formation of a new government in the wake of India’s election.

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to demand a new special status for his state Andhra Pradesh, a cabinet role for his son and more funds for Amravati city in his state.

Nitish Kumar, leader of another key ally Janata Dal (United), is expected to negotiate for key portfolios in Mr Modi’s cabinet.

A disappointing election result for Modi’s BJP means he must rely on other parties to help him achieve a majority.

The opposition INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party, won 230 seats, far more than was forecast. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019.