Narendra Modi will return as India’s prime minister for a rare third term and stake claim to form a coalition government after his pre-poll allies elected him as their leader on Wednesday.

Mr Modi offered his resignation to president Droupadi Murmu to pave the way for new government formation despite a disappointing outing by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general election.

The BJP failed to win an outright parliamentary majority which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance did. NDA won 292 of the 543 seats, 20 more than the 272 needed for a majority.

For the first time since the BJP swept to power in 2014, the party did not secure a majority on its own, winning 240 seats, far fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.

This means that Mr Modi will need to form a coalition government to run the world’s largest democracy for the first time with regional powers, which were not averse to shifting their loyalties in the past.

Mr Modi declared victory on Tuesday after a lacklustre performance from his own party and addressed a crowd at party headquarters in Delhi.

Mr Modi said a “new chapter of big decisions” awaits in his third term in office.

Prime minister Narendra Modi offers resignation to Indian president Droupadi Murmu ( Office of the president of India/ Twitter )

Mr Modi is set to be sworn in as prime minister on 8 June, according to reports.

Congratulatory messages have since poured in from neighbours in Asia and allies in Europe and Middle East while the US and other Western leaders maintained cautious silence while waiting for the final outcome.

China, a rival in Asia, extended a congratulatory wish to Mr Modi for his NDA alliance winning the election and called for a “sound and stable India-China relationship” amid a bitter border stand off.

Russian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni also wished Mr Modi. However, the US State Department said it would “wait for the finalization of those election results”. The UK also did not issue a statement.

Two Modi allies, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, whose parties are the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) respectively, are widely being dubbed as the “kingmakers”. The two parties control 28 seats collectively and are vital for the new government.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, speaks to his supporters after the election result announcement at his party’s headquarter on 4 June 2024 ( Getty Images )

TDP, a significant regional player in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and JD(U) of Bihar in the east, have reiterated their support to the alliance. Mr Naidu, and Mr Kumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to hold a meeting with the NDA and the BJP.

However, Mr Modi’s party political relationship had been rocky with both parties, a situation BJP would have wanted to avoid.

Mr Kumar, 73, the chief minister of India’s poorest state of Bihar, has gained infamy for switching his political alliances several times during his political career. He returned to Mr Modi’s coalition earlier this year after previously having helped to form an opposition alliance of more than two dozen parties for the general election.

Mr Naidu refrained from directly commenting on the formation of the government but said: "We are in NDA, I’m going to the NDA meeting."

Nitish Kumar chief minister of India’s poorest state of Bihar ( AP )

"I am experienced and have seen several political changes in this country," he added.

The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party won 230 seats, more than forecasted in the exit polls. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019 - a surprise jump that is expected to boost Mr Gandhi’s standing.

The INDIA alliance did not concede till Wednesday evening. The bloc held a meeting in Delhi to discuss a future course of action.

India’s opposition Congress party called the opposition alliance’s strong showing in the polls a “win for democracy” and a “moral and political loss” for Mr Modi.

The markets tanked after a stellar rally on Monday as the exit polls over the weekend predicted 350 seats for the BJP alone to secure a third term for Mr Modi. On Wednesday, the markets slightly recovered after suffering the worst losses in four years. It was after the key allies reaffirmed their support for his leadership.