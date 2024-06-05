World leaders slow to congratulate Modi after unexpectedly close India election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

World leaders appeared to exhibit caution as congratulatory messages to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi trickled in slower than usual after his ruling party failed to win an outright majority in the 2024 general elections.

India’s neighbours in Asia and a handful of allies in Europe led the wave of congratulatory messages to Mr Modi, who is expected to run a coalition government for the first time in a decade of his power.

While the US, the UK and Russia waited for the final outcome of the election, Italy, Japan, China, Israel, Bangladesh and others in South Asia hailed Mr Modi for his historic third term.

In the final results, Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats, less than the 272 needed to secure a majority in parliament and also less than what exit polls had predicted.

But Mr Modi would still return for a third term after National Democratic Alliance – the coalition of parties led by the BJP – won 292 seats.

A US State Department spokesperson said Washington will wait for the final results to comment on the elections in India.

“Our understanding is that the election results have not been finalized, so we will wait for the finalization of those election results before we offer any definitive comment. I’m also not going to comment on winners and losers in an election, as is our case around the world,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, said on Wednesday evening.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, speaks to his supporters after the election result announcement at his party’s headquarter on 4 June 2024 ( Getty Images )

He said what is important for the US is that it was the “largest exercise of democracy in history as the Indian people came to the polls”.

“And on behalf of the United States, we want to commend the Government of India and voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking, and we look forward to seeing the final results,” he added.

Russia, a staunch ally of India, said president Vladimir Putin will speak to Mr Modi after the results and counting is finalised.

Mr Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said the “winner is already known”, referring to the exit polls that predicted landslide win for BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi speaks at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024 ( EPA )

"Mr Modi will be happy to talk to the president [Russian Federation] but only after the vote counting is over. But the winner is already known," Mr Ushakov said ahead of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Tuesday.

Prominent world leaders usually react and send congratulatory messages on the day of the election results.

Among the European leaders, Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni was among the first to congratulate Mr Modi and shared their picture exchanging laughter on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year.

“On the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,” she said in a post on X.

It was followed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on Mr Modi to use his partnership with Ukraine and attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said: “I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to prime minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections.”

Mr Zelensky used the opportunity to insist that India use the “weight” of its role in global affairs and work with Ukraine to ensure “a just peace for all nations”.

Latvian and Lithuanian leaders also congratulated Mr Modi on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign ministry extended a congratulatory message to Mr Modi on the victory of the BJP-led alliance and hoped for a healthy “China-India relationship” amid an ongoing bitter territorial stand-off with New Delhi since 2020.

In a regular press conference, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, said it hopes the two countries work towards the “big picture”, a stance pushed by Beijing suggesting India move beyond the Himalayan borders dispute. India demands a return to the status quo in disputed border areas.

“We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA,” Ms Mao said.

“China is ready to work with India to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries, in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, with an eye to the big picture and a view to the future.”

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent “warmest congratulations to prime minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term”.

“May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!,” he said using the Hindi phrase that means congratulations.

Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu and the president of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe also sent their wishes.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being re-elected for a historic third term. Under your leadership, #India has significantly improved its relationship with #Maldives and the region. I am confident you will build on these successes towards greater cooperation,” Mr Muizzu said.