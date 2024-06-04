Prime minister Narendra Modi’s apparent failure to win an outright majority in the India’s general election will spark internal conflict within his party and limit his mandate for sweeping reforms in a historic third straight term.

Modi is still set to return as prime minister, but will need the support of coalition members in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bloc to do so, a stunning development that defies most analysts’ expectations and every exit poll released after voting closed in India’s general election on Saturday.

As of Tuesday evening, Modi’s BJP was leading in 245 seats, well short of the 272 needed for a majority. His NDA as a whole were ahead in 295 constituencies, while the opposition INDIA alliance was leading in a remarkable 232 seats. Some exit polls predicted INDIA would win as few as 120.