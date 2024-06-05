✕ Close Indian opposition leader Sanjay Singh on why voters are unhappy with Modi

Narendra Modi has resigned as prime minister to pave the way for the dissolution of parliament and formation of a new government.

This is despite the fact that the opposition still hasn’t formally conceded after a surprisingly close election stripped Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP of its outright majority.

Modi’s NDA alliance won 293 seats, more than the 272 needed to form a government, but the BJP’s own number of seats fell by more than 60 compared to 2019, forcing Modi to rely on coalition allies for a majority.

The opposition INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party, won 230 seats, far more than was forecast. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019. The surprise jump has not just boosted Mr Gandhi’s standing, but the alliance is also discussing its own next steps and is believed to be trying to lure over some of the BJP’s minor allies.

The role of kingmaker for the next government now falls to two BJP allies, the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, who control 28 seats collectively.