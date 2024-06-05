India election results 2024 live: Modi resigns to form new government even as opposition refuses to concede
Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government
Narendra Modi has resigned as prime minister to pave the way for the dissolution of parliament and formation of a new government.
This is despite the fact that the opposition still hasn’t formally conceded after a surprisingly close election stripped Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP of its outright majority.
Modi’s NDA alliance won 293 seats, more than the 272 needed to form a government, but the BJP’s own number of seats fell by more than 60 compared to 2019, forcing Modi to rely on coalition allies for a majority.
The opposition INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party, won 230 seats, far more than was forecast. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019. The surprise jump has not just boosted Mr Gandhi’s standing, but the alliance is also discussing its own next steps and is believed to be trying to lure over some of the BJP’s minor allies.
The role of kingmaker for the next government now falls to two BJP allies, the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, who control 28 seats collectively.
Modi prepares for record 3rd term as nations congratulate his government on election victory
China, Ukraine and other nations sent their congratulations on Wednesday as prime minister Narendra Modi’s government began preparations for his swearing-in for a record third term following the world’s largest democratic election.
Mr Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party planned to meet with allies later Wednesday to discuss the government’s formation.
Official results from the Election Commission showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 294 of the 543 seats, more than the 272 needed for a majority but far fewer than had been expected. For the first time since the BJP swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own, winning 240 seats, far fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.
Mr Modi met on Wednesday with Indian president Droupadi Murmu and tendered his customary resignation along with that of his Cabinet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony expected in several days.
Congratulatory messages to Mr Modi from leaders of regional countries including Nepal and Bhutan were the first to arrive, while the White House commended India for its “vibrant democratic process.”
In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday extended congratulations to the BJP.
“A sound and stable India-China relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to the peace and development of this region and beyond,” she said, adding that China is ready to work with India in the fundamental interest of the two countries.
Tight elections help promote reforms, says chief economic adviser
India’s closer-than-expected election should increase the prospect of productive reforms, the country’s chief economic adviser said, while the fundamental drivers of growth remain largely independent of government policy.
“In some cases the responsibility is disproportionately on state governments, sub-national governments,” V Anantha Nageswaran said, addressing an investor conference hosted by Nomura in Singapore.
“I would even say that the election outcome increases the probability of some of these factor market reforms happening, rather than lowering it, because it creates avenues for dialogue and consensus building.”
The factor market refers to land, energy, labour and other inputs in economic production.
Mr Nageswaran was appointed to his role in 2022 and is one of the government’s key advisers on economic policy. He also authors India’s economic survey, a document that indicates the government’s policy direction and serves as a precursor to the budget.
Indian court refuses bail plea of Delhi leader
A court has refused the bail plea of Delhi chief minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal in a case relating to alleged corruption in the capital territory’s alcohol sales policy, legal news website Live Law reported.
Mr Kejriwal, arrested in March, was granted a temporary three-week bail to campaign in the national elections that concluded on 1 June, and he returned to pre-trial detention the following day.
Modi’s party sees first resignation after poll shock
Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has received a letter of resignation from the deputy chief minister of the south-western state of Maharashtra, after the party’s poor performance in the election.
Taking responsibility for the outcome of the election in the state that houses the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said: “I was leading the party. I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government so that I can work hard for the party in upcoming elections.”
The party saw a sharp decline in its poll performance in Maharashtra, winning only 9 out of 48 seats, down from the 23 seats that it secured in 2014 and 2019.
President accepts Modi’s resignation
President Drouadi Murmu today accepted the resignation of prime minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers. She directed him and his council of ministers “to continue in office till the new government is formed”.
Manipur state rejects Modi’s BJP after year-long ethnic clashes
India’s main opposition Congress party bagged both parliamentary seats in strife-torn Manipur in the general election, as the north-eastern state voted out prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party and its ally after year-long ethnic clashes.
Since May last year the remote state bordering Myanmar has been roiled by fighting between the majority Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo people that killed at least 220 people and displaced 60,000 to relief camps.
The state of 3.2 million people continues to be divided into two enclaves: a valley controlled by the Meiteis and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of “no man’s land” monitored by federal paramilitary forces.
In the lead-up to the election, victims on both sides of the sectarian divide expressed their displeasure with Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party for not being able to bring peace to the state.
“This is the voice of those people who love their motherland and those who resented the kind of things we have gone through in the last one year... the suffering, the tragedy,” said Congress’s A Bimol Akoijam, who beat his BJP rival in the Meiteis-dominated inner Manipur seat by close to 110,000 votes.
What Modi’s underperformance means for a resurgent opposition alliance
The mood is electric inside a packed Congress party headquarters in Delhi as activists and workers jostle to get a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi, who arrives at the podium with a red pocket-size edition of the Indian constitution in his hand.
He utilised this prop throughout the election campaign as he warned that a third straight Narendra Modi landslide would allow the Hindu nationalist BJP to rip up the country’s constitution and declare India a Hindu state.
The landslide never materialised, and Modi is now in the process of agreeing a coalition government that will force him to rely on allies for his majority, a limited mandate that could have far-reaching consequences for the next five years, reports my colleague Arpan Rai.
What the India election result means for a resurgent opposition
Stunning election result, where the INDIA bloc outperformed exit polls by around 100 seats, could be transformative for political future of opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, experts tell Arpan Rai
Modi tenders resignation ahead of oath taking ceremony
Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to the president of India, requesting the dissolution of the current parliament.
“The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office,” a press communique said.
Mr Modi is likely to be sworn in as the prime minister for a third term on 8 June, reported ANI and India Today.
Indian markets recover following biggest crash in four years
Indian stocks rebounded today after suffering the worst losses in four years, as a key ally of the political alliance led by Narendra Modi reaffirmed its support for his leadership.
Two key indexes appeared to rebound after N Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the regional Telugu Desam Party, reiterated support for Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and its National Democratic Alliance.
Indian markets were spooked on Tuesday after results showed Mr Modi’s party was falling short of a clear majority on its own.
The NSE Nifty 50 opened 153.15 points (0.70 per cent) higher at 22,037.65, while the BSE Sensex rose 489.14 points (0.68 per cent) to 72,568.19 at opening on Wednesday.
The broader indices also opened in the green. The Bank Nifty index started 301 points (0.64 per cent) higher at 47,229.60.
Analyst says ‘2024 was special’ due to immensely trying conditions
The outcome of the 2024 elections will remain special as the integrity of Indian democracy itself was on the ballot, an expert on democracy and nationalism in India told The Independent.
Maya Tudor, associate professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, said it is because the election was fought by the opposition parties in India on an uneven playing field.
“India’s opposition parties fought this election under immensely trying conditions, including major financial disadvantage, the weaponisation of state power to harass and jail, and a servile media,” she said.
“Modi will still become Prime Minister. But it is striking that opposition parties restored genuine political competition to India’s politics today.”
