Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1717495497

India election results 2024 live: Modi landslide fails to materialise as BJP set to lose outright majority

Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government

Namita Singh,Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 04 June 2024 11:04
Comments
Close
People watch election results as Modi’s BJP-led alliance on course to return for third term

Trends in India’s election count are suggesting that prime minister Narendra Modi’s boisterous claim of winning an outright majority is falling short as the opposition INDIA bloc is performing much better than projected in the exit polls.

With trends now in from every seat, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was ahead in around 298 - maintaining a lead of 70 seats over opposition INDIA alliance.

This would be more than the 272 seats needed to form a majority, but far short of his party’s performance in 2019.

It is lower than BJP’s expectations after Mr Modi claimed that NDA would cross 400 seats.

The INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party was projected to win between 125 and 182 seats. INDIA was shown as leading in 226 seats shortly after 11am on NDTV’s counter.

The trends after noon spooked the financial markets which had expected a hefty win for Mr Modi with stocks tanking. Markets opened down around 3 per cent this morning in an apparent response to the underwhelming BJP performance, having closed last night on all-time highs following the exit poll figures.

Recommended
1717495467

Radical Indian preacher fighting election from jail, leads in Punjab seat

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib from an Assam jail, is leading.

According to Election Commission data, the independent candidate is leading by over 155,063 votes against Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira.

Who is Amritpal Singh? Read here:

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh surrenders in India after days on the run

Self-styled preacher manages to evade arrest for 34 days, twice by changing his appearance and switching vehicles

Namita Singh4 June 2024 11:04
1717494272

Amit Shah gains decisive lead

Amit Shah, India’s home minister and right-hand man to prime minister Narendra Modi, has a commanding lead of 674,805 votes over his Congress rival Sonal Patel.

A candidate for the BJP in the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, Mr Shah so far has 889,873 while Ms Patel is trailing with 215,068 votes.

Gujarat, both Shah and Modi’s home state, appears set to provide a near clean sweep to the BJP, which lead in 25 of 26 parliamentary seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate their party’s lead in the election results at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate their party’s lead in the election results at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024 (EPA)
Namita Singh4 June 2024 10:44
1717493216

Indian markets down sharply on weaker than expected lead for Modi

Indian markets, which closed at an all-time high yesterday, were down sharply in midday trading today, after early leads showed fewer seats for Narendra Modi’s governing BJP than had been expected.

Mr Modi’s party still showed a comfortable lead, according to early figures reported by India’s election commission, but was facing a stronger challenge from the opposition than exit polls had projected.

India’s benchmark stock indices, the NIFTY 50 and the BSE Sensex, were both down by more than eight per cent before recovering slightly. This followed a dip of more than three per cent when markets opened.

The country’s stock markets have boomed under Mr Modi, whose pro-market policies have made him popular among India’s corporations and businesspeople.

Namita Singh4 June 2024 10:26
1717492997

Modi’s BJP is ahead in early tallies, but with a stronger opposition showing than expected

India’s Election Commission says early counting of votes shows incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably ahead, but with a stronger than expected showing by the main opposition.

Some six hours into counting, Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP was ahead in 236 constituencies and had won two — including one uncontested — of 543 parliamentary seats.

The main opposition Congress party was leading in 99 constituencies.

The Election Commission does not release data on the percentage of votes tallied, but counting is expected to go on through the day. A total of some 642 million votes are being counted in the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Mr Modi’s party is part of the National Democratic Alliance, whose parties were leading in 283 constituencies according to the early count, including the two won by BJP. The Congress party is part of the INDIA alliance, which was leading in 232 constituencies.

Namita Singh4 June 2024 10:23
1717492050

BJP wins second seat in Jaipur after Surat won uncontested

BJP’s Manju Sharma has won the Jaipur seat from Rajasthan.

She was contesting against Congress’s Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.

Congress is leading in the state in 8 seats and BJP in 14, according to the latest Election Commission trends.

It was the second seat of the day to be called after BJP won the Surat seat in Gujarat uncontested.

Shweta Sharma4 June 2024 10:07
1717491293

BJP’s under-performance fails to dampen celebrations

The BJP’s lower-than-expected performance has not dampened the spirit of supporters as many who gathered at BJP offices broke into celebration even as the results were being counted.

Jubilant crowds celebrated with rose petals and sweets as results were trickling in.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feed sweets to his cut-outs as they celebrate vote counting results for India's general election
Supporters of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feed sweets to his cut-outs as they celebrate vote counting results for India's general election (AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they watch the latest vote counting results displaying live on a screen for country's general election at party's office in Bengaluru
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they watch the latest vote counting results displaying live on a screen for country's general election at party's office in Bengaluru (AFP via Getty Images)
Shweta Sharma4 June 2024 09:54
1717490682

Omar Abdullah concedes to jailed candidate in Kashmir

National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramullah seat in the Kashmir Valley.

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable,” he said.

“Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters.”

Mr Rashid, popularly called Engineer Rashid, remains in jail in Delhi from last five years in a terror funding case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Shweta Sharma4 June 2024 09:44
1717490419

Rahul Gandhi leads from Rae Bareli seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh is in the lead by 2,22,219 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Mr Gandhi surpassed his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 2019 victory margin from the constituency who won the seat anyway.

(AP)
Shweta Sharma4 June 2024 09:40
1717489776

Modi landslide fails to materialise as BJP set to lose outright majority

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s alliance was winning a majority of seats in early vote counting, however, trends after noon showed that it was falling short of the landslide predicted in exit polls.

The trends have spooked financial markets which had expected a hefty win for Mr Modi, with stocks falling steeply.

The rupee also fell sharply against the dollar and benchmark bond yields were up.

At 8am GMT, TV channels showed the BJP-alliance was ahead in nearly 300 of the 543 elective seats in parliament, where 272 is a simple majority. The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 220 seats, higher than expected.

TV channels showed BJP accounted for nearly 240 of the seats in which the NDA was leading, short of a majority on its own, compared to the 303 it won in 2019.

A third Modi term with a slim majority for BJP - or having to depend on NDA allies for a majority - could introduce some uncertainty into governance as Modi has ruled with an authoritative hold over the government in the last decade.

However, politicians and analysts said it was too early to get a firm idea of the voting trends since a majority of ballots were yet to be counted.

Shweta Sharma4 June 2024 09:29
1717488270

In video: People watch election results as Modi’s BJP-led alliance on course to return for third term

People watch election results as Modi’s BJP-led alliance on course to return for third term
Namita Singh4 June 2024 09:04

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in