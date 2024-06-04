India election results 2024 live: Modi landslide fails to materialise as BJP set to lose outright majority
Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government
Trends in India’s election count are suggesting that prime minister Narendra Modi’s boisterous claim of winning an outright majority is falling short as the opposition INDIA bloc is performing much better than projected in the exit polls.
With trends now in from every seat, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was ahead in around 298 - maintaining a lead of 70 seats over opposition INDIA alliance.
This would be more than the 272 seats needed to form a majority, but far short of his party’s performance in 2019.
It is lower than BJP’s expectations after Mr Modi claimed that NDA would cross 400 seats.
The INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party was projected to win between 125 and 182 seats. INDIA was shown as leading in 226 seats shortly after 11am on NDTV’s counter.
The trends after noon spooked the financial markets which had expected a hefty win for Mr Modi with stocks tanking. Markets opened down around 3 per cent this morning in an apparent response to the underwhelming BJP performance, having closed last night on all-time highs following the exit poll figures.
Radical Indian preacher fighting election from jail, leads in Punjab seat
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib from an Assam jail, is leading.
According to Election Commission data, the independent candidate is leading by over 155,063 votes against Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira.
Who is Amritpal Singh? Read here:
Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh surrenders in India after days on the run
Self-styled preacher manages to evade arrest for 34 days, twice by changing his appearance and switching vehicles
Amit Shah gains decisive lead
Amit Shah, India’s home minister and right-hand man to prime minister Narendra Modi, has a commanding lead of 674,805 votes over his Congress rival Sonal Patel.
A candidate for the BJP in the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, Mr Shah so far has 889,873 while Ms Patel is trailing with 215,068 votes.
Gujarat, both Shah and Modi’s home state, appears set to provide a near clean sweep to the BJP, which lead in 25 of 26 parliamentary seats.
Indian markets down sharply on weaker than expected lead for Modi
Indian markets, which closed at an all-time high yesterday, were down sharply in midday trading today, after early leads showed fewer seats for Narendra Modi’s governing BJP than had been expected.
Mr Modi’s party still showed a comfortable lead, according to early figures reported by India’s election commission, but was facing a stronger challenge from the opposition than exit polls had projected.
India’s benchmark stock indices, the NIFTY 50 and the BSE Sensex, were both down by more than eight per cent before recovering slightly. This followed a dip of more than three per cent when markets opened.
The country’s stock markets have boomed under Mr Modi, whose pro-market policies have made him popular among India’s corporations and businesspeople.
Modi’s BJP is ahead in early tallies, but with a stronger opposition showing than expected
India’s Election Commission says early counting of votes shows incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably ahead, but with a stronger than expected showing by the main opposition.
Some six hours into counting, Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP was ahead in 236 constituencies and had won two — including one uncontested — of 543 parliamentary seats.
The main opposition Congress party was leading in 99 constituencies.
The Election Commission does not release data on the percentage of votes tallied, but counting is expected to go on through the day. A total of some 642 million votes are being counted in the world’s largest democratic exercise.
Mr Modi’s party is part of the National Democratic Alliance, whose parties were leading in 283 constituencies according to the early count, including the two won by BJP. The Congress party is part of the INDIA alliance, which was leading in 232 constituencies.
BJP wins second seat in Jaipur after Surat won uncontested
BJP’s Manju Sharma has won the Jaipur seat from Rajasthan.
She was contesting against Congress’s Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.
Congress is leading in the state in 8 seats and BJP in 14, according to the latest Election Commission trends.
It was the second seat of the day to be called after BJP won the Surat seat in Gujarat uncontested.
BJP’s under-performance fails to dampen celebrations
The BJP’s lower-than-expected performance has not dampened the spirit of supporters as many who gathered at BJP offices broke into celebration even as the results were being counted.
Jubilant crowds celebrated with rose petals and sweets as results were trickling in.
Omar Abdullah concedes to jailed candidate in Kashmir
National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramullah seat in the Kashmir Valley.
“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable,” he said.
“Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters.”
Mr Rashid, popularly called Engineer Rashid, remains in jail in Delhi from last five years in a terror funding case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Rahul Gandhi leads from Rae Bareli seat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh is in the lead by 2,22,219 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Mr Gandhi surpassed his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 2019 victory margin from the constituency who won the seat anyway.
Modi landslide fails to materialise as BJP set to lose outright majority
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s alliance was winning a majority of seats in early vote counting, however, trends after noon showed that it was falling short of the landslide predicted in exit polls.
The trends have spooked financial markets which had expected a hefty win for Mr Modi, with stocks falling steeply.
The rupee also fell sharply against the dollar and benchmark bond yields were up.
At 8am GMT, TV channels showed the BJP-alliance was ahead in nearly 300 of the 543 elective seats in parliament, where 272 is a simple majority. The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 220 seats, higher than expected.
TV channels showed BJP accounted for nearly 240 of the seats in which the NDA was leading, short of a majority on its own, compared to the 303 it won in 2019.
A third Modi term with a slim majority for BJP - or having to depend on NDA allies for a majority - could introduce some uncertainty into governance as Modi has ruled with an authoritative hold over the government in the last decade.
However, politicians and analysts said it was too early to get a firm idea of the voting trends since a majority of ballots were yet to be counted.
