This is the heart-stopping moment police rescued an 11-year-old autistic boy after he wandered onto a freeway in Santee, California.

The child, who is non-verbal, had reportedly gone missing after he ran out of a supermarket he was visiting with his family.

Drone footage released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office shows the boy crouching near the State Route 52 on-ramp on March 9. Two deputies can be seen chasing him as he hops onto the freeway shoulder while cars race by.

Eventually, the officers are able to safely grab the child and escort him back to his family. There were no reported injuries from the incident.