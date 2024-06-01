India election exit polls show Modi winning with large majority

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Narendra Modi’s BJP and its allies are on course to win more than 350 seats in India’s general election, according to the first two exit polls released after the final day of voting, extending the governing alliance’s already large majority in parliament.

More follows