India election exit polls show Modi winning with large majority
Namita Singh
Comments
Saturday 01 June 2024 14:27
Narendra Modi’s BJP and its allies are on course to win more than 350 seats in India’s general election, according to the first two exit polls released after the final day of voting, extending the governing alliance’s already large majority in parliament.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments