Donald Trump’s ousted National Security Adviser Mike Waltz faces fresh Signal controversy after being spotted using the messaging app during a cabinet meeting.
Waltz was photographed using the app a day before he was replaced with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, instead, nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, which requires Senate confirmation.
Vice President JD Vance, Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff appeared to be among those who Waltz had recently been texting on the app, according to a Reuters photograph. Vance, Rubbio and Gabbard were among senior officials embroiled in the original Signalgate scandal in March.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung attempted to defuse the incident in a statement on X, writing: “Signal is an approved app that is loaded onto our government phones.”
Just after midnight Friday, the Trump administration eliminated a U.S. tariff exemption that led to the rise of Chinese e-commerce companies such as Shein and Temu, fueling fears that Americans who shop online will face higher prices. The major shipping loophole, known as the de minimis exemption, allowed goods worth under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free.
JD Vance suggests Waltz actually got a ‘promotion’
Vice President JD Vance suggested that ousted National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has been tapped as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, actually got a “promotion.”
“He wasn’t let go, he’s being made ambassador to the United Nations—which of course is a Senate-confirmed position—I think you could make a good argument that it’s a promotion,” Vance told Fox News’ Brett Baier Thursday.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be stepping in as an interim adviser, while Waltz would move on to the new role, President Donald Trump announced earlier on Thursday.
Trump concludes his remarks by telling students he's connected to Alabama
“From the first day I set my foot on this beautiful soil, I connected with Alabama,” Trump said.
“And here in Alabama, we believe that the men and women who built this country are heroes, and that America's destiny is to be the single greatest nation on the face of the earth, and we're bringing it back at a speed that nobody thought was possible.”
Trump encourages students to pursue their ambitions
“If you're here today and think that you're too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong. You're not too young. You can have great success at a very young age,” said Trump.
“Young people can do anything. I was 28 when I took my first big gamble to develop a hotel in Midtown ... and it worked out incredibly well.”
The president encouraged students to push themselves further, find their limits and find a career they love.
“I rarely see somebody who's successful that doesn't love what he or she does. I had a lot of different careers, but I loved real estate so much, and I was very successful in real estate because I loved it."
Trump continues remarks by telling students not to 'waste your youth'
The majority of the president’s remarks echoed versions of his rally speeches.
Trump began his comments by thanking various Alabama officials.
He encouraged students not to “waste their youth.”
“Ancient wisdom is being rediscovered in the best and strongest place, coming back for all to see bigger, better and greater than ever, coming back,” he said.
Trump added remarks about his first 100 days in office.
“The people that have rejected the voices of a failed establishment, you saw that in the election, we turned the page of endless wars, crippling debt, open borders, ruinous situation and a lack of respect for our country and for its leaders, but we're turning them all around, and we're turning around very fast. We will very quickly make America great again.”
The president is delivering a commencement address at the University of Alabama
Trump began speaking around 8 p.m. He touted his administration’s recent accomplishments on the military, border crossings and tariffs.
He walked out on stage to cheers of “USA! USA!”
Hegseth orders Army to cut costs by merging some commands and slashing jobs
The Army is planning a sweeping transformation that will merge or close headquarters, dump outdated vehicles and aircraft, slash as many as 1,000 headquarters staff in the Pentagon and shift personnel to units in the field, according to a new memo and U.S. officials familiar with the changes.
In a memo released Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the transformation to “build a leaner, more lethal force.” Discussions about the changes have been going on for weeks, including decisions to combine a number of Army commands.
U.S. officials said as many as 40 general officer slots could be cut as a result of the restructuring. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.
Trump’s tariffs will cost GM an extra $5 billion in 2025
General Motors says that the fallout caused by Donald Trump’s chaotic global tariffs will increase its annual costs by up to five billion dollars.
On Thursday, the major U.S. car manufacturer cut profit forecasts for 2025 by 20 percent, with executives predicting the company was now expected to make between $8.2 billion and $10.1 billion in 2025.
This is down from a previous forecast of $11.2 to $12.5 billion.
Mike Bedigan reports.
'No specific timeline’ to release Epstein files despite Trump’s promises
The Attorney General invited MAGA influencers to see the first tranche of the Jeffrey Epstein files — now the White House says there’s “no specific timeline” to release the rest.
Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “first phase” of declassified files on February 27 related to the now-dead sex offender. She even invited some conservative online personalities to the White House to see the files for themselves. Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, known online as DC Draino, was among the group that was given a white binder labelled “The Epstein Files: Phase One.”
At a briefing on Monday, O'Handley asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt when to expect the “bulk of the files” to be released or any arrests related to the matter. She said she doesn’t have a “specific timeline” for their release.
Kelly Rissman reports.
ANALYSIS: Waltz may have a shiny new job – but forcing him out of Trump’s inner circle is still a win for MAGA
John Bowden writes:
There was zero doubt as to which faction of the modern-day Republican Party felt like it came out ahead on Thursday after the announcement that Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, was out of his job.
“SCALP,” declared conspiracy theory-lover and right-wing activist Laura Loomer in a tweet posted after reports of his removal as NSA and shortly before news that he would be moved to the now-vacant position of ambassador to the United Nations.
The writing was on the wall for Waltz long before news of his imminent ouster from his security role broke on Thursday. His new position puts him out of the White House, and out of Trump’s inner circle of advisers.
