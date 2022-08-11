Jump to content
A$AP Rocky accused of shooting former ‘mob mate’ A$AP Relli after April arrest

Music star was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this year

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 11 August 2022 09:25
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted in Crystal Palace barber shop

A$AP Rocky has been accused of shooting his musical “mob” mate A$AP Relli, months after he was linked to an alleged attack in Los Angeles.

In April, Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – was arrested in connection with a shooting in November 2021. Until that point, the altercation had gone unreported.

At the time of the arrest, Rocky had been at LAX after returning from a trip with his then-pregnant partner, Rihanna.

A new development in the case has seen A$AP Relli, Rocky’s former friend and fellow member of the A$AP Mob hiphop collective, claim to be Rocky’s alleged victim.

Lawyers for Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, told Rolling Stone that he will sue Rocky in a civil court for causing “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry” after the Los Angeles shooting.

Relli’s legal representatives, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, say that Rocky lured Relli to a central Hollywood location with the apparent plans to “discuss a disagreement between the two of them”.

A$AP Rocky

(Getty Images)

The lawyers claim that Rocky arrived with a semi-automatic handgun.

The accusation continues: “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr Ephron.”

Relli claims that as a result of the incident he has received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry”.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for A$AP Rocky for comment.

