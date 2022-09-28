‘That s*** not funny’: A$AP Rocky responds to viral moshpit video that turned him into a meme
Footage of rapper struggling in the crowd at a New York festival recently went viral
A$AP Rocky has shed light on his recent moshpit moment that is now circulating the internet, saying it was “not funny”.
On Saturday (24 September), the rapper jumped into the audience during his headline performance at the Rolling Loud New York festival.
Footage has since gone viral, showing Rocky on his back with the crowd holding his arms and legs.
One voice can be heard yelling, “Get him up!” while he appears to be struggling as the rest of his body is unsupported.
Following the incident, the rapper’s worried facial expression in the video has become a meme, with The Panic Room’s Instagram posting a photo of it on their account.
Fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator joined in on the fun by changing his Instagram profile picture to Rocky’s meme.
Responding to The Panic Room’s post, Rocky commented: “That s*** not funny. Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”
The Grammy-winning artist only performed for 30 minutes before his show was cut short due to his late arrival.
Afterwards, Rocky issued an apology to fans on social media, writing: “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!”
He continued: “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies