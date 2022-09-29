Jump to content

‘That s*** not funny’: A$AP Rocky responds to viral moshpit video that turned him into a meme

Footage of rapper struggling in the crowd at a New York festival recently went viral

Inga Parkel
Thursday 29 September 2022 06:01
Comments
James Corden sings with Rod Stewart and ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky has shed light on his recent moshpit moment that is now circulating the internet, saying it was “not funny”.

On Saturday (24 September), the rapper jumped into the audience during his headline performance at the Rolling Loud New York festival.

Footage has since gone viral, showing Rocky on his back with the crowd holding his arms and legs.

One voice can be heard yelling, “Get him up!” while he appears to be struggling as the rest of his body is unsupported.

Following the incident, the rapper’s worried facial expression in the video has become a meme, with The Panic Room’s Instagram posting a photo of it on their account.

Fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator joined in on the fun by changing his Instagram profile picture to Rocky’s meme.

Responding to The Panic Room’s post, Rocky commented: “That s*** not funny. Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”

The Grammy-winning artist only performed for 30 minutes before his show was cut short due to his late arrival.

Afterwards, Rocky issued an apology to fans on social media, writing: “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!”

He continued: “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

