‘My food is, like, gourmet’: Avril Lavigne reveals plans to launch a cookbook

Avril Lavigne has revealed she plans to branch out from music and write her own cookbook.

The pop-punk singer is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut studio album, Let Go, but has a number of other ideas on how to spend the rest of 2022.

“My food is, like, gourmet,” she told The Guardian in an interview published on Tuesday (31 May).

She added: “I can do everything! Pasta, sauce, vegan, salads and soups – I can do every kind of soup.”

Lavigne told the publication that other items on her bucket list include writing a Christmas album and launching a makeup line.

She has also found a director, she said, to lead a film adaptation of her 2002 single “Sk8er Boi”.

“I can’t wait to learn this process of making a movie,” she said. “I think I’ll want to make more.”

The singer added that she would like to collaborate musically with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian in Italy. She also wants to work with Machine Gun Kelly, who she is going on tour with.

Avril Lavigne (Getty Images)

Last month, Lavigne announced her engagement to pop-punk musician Mod Sun. The couple began dating after collaborating on Lavigne’s recent album Love Sux.

Let Go will be re-released this summer.