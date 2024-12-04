Matty Healy apologises after threatening to ‘slap’ Azealia Banks over Charli xcx dig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matty Healy has apologised after threatening to slap musician Azealia Banks in a bitter row on X/Twitter.

The 1975 singer has been involved in an ongoing feud with the “212” singer since May 2023, when she accused the singer of being “racist” after his former relationship with “Bad Blood” singer Taylor Swift came to light.

The latest blow-up began when Banks commented on a picture of Brat musician and “365” singer Charli XCX saying “Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh.”

Healy waded into the debate as he said, “All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

The singer’s bandmate George Daniel is engaged to the record-breaking singer who became a cultural phenomenon over the summer, influencing everything from fashion and music to the US election campaign.

Banks replied with a cryptic threat saying, “I still don’t know any of your music but make sure you keep all that s*** behind your keyboard. This is hiphop, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you.”

Healy hit back, “I’ll f******slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b***h calls a wig has ever flown.”

However, after facing a wave of backlash for his comments he said, “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.”

Healy and Banks were engaged in the bitter exchange onliine ( Getty )

He then deleted the threatening post writing it “was not cool even if I was angry.”

Banks responded with a close-up picture of the singer’s teeth saying, “It’s clear you do not floss enough, don’t use the right toothpaste, should quit cigs, and you wait till after coffee to brush your teeth. Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis.

“You must brush your teeth first thing in the am because morning breath is not a result of having a closed mouth all night, it’s actually the refuse from what your heart detoxes up while you sleep.”