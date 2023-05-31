Azealia Banks hits out at The 1975’s Matty Healy over Ice Spice remarks

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Azealia Banks has issued a string of scathing comments about The 1975’s Matty Healy, amid scrutiny over the rock frontman’s past controversial comments and his rumoured relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Swift was spotted “holding hands” with the British musician, 34, at a restaurant in New York City. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about their relationship status. The pair are believed to have known each other since at least 2014.

Many of Swift’s fans have taken issue with the rumoured relationship, however, due to Healy’s controversial stage antics and a podcast on which he and the hosts appeared to make a number of derogatory remarks about women, including Swift’s recent collaborator, rapper Ice Spice.

Healy, who is the son of Loose Women star Denise Welch, later addressed his comments during a 1975 concert in New Zealand, where he said he disliked being famous and “makes a joke about everything”.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued,” he said. “It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Rapper Banks, who has experienced her own controversies in the past, appeared unimpressed by Healy’s remarks.

“Does Matt Healy know that no one actually thinks The 1975 make good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of an article about Healy’s Ice Spice remarks.

“He’s clearly so pressed that a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him. Does he know that Black women are more coveted [in] today’s industry because there’s a BIG BUSINESS in female rap.”

In a separate Story, Banks urged Swift not to associate with Healy: “You cannot be letting him climb the rich white Coochie mountain sis.”

The Independent has contacted Ice Spice, Swift and Healy’s representatives for comment.

Neither Swift or Healy has explicity addressed the dating rumours surrounding them. However, Healy appeared to allude to the speculation while his band performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Saturday 27 May, after being spotted at several of Swift’s shows on her Eras tour in the US.

Speaking on stage as he opened the band’s set, Healy said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

He later added: “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”