Backstreet Boys receive a grand Bollywood-style welcome in Mumbai hotel

Backstreet Boys received a grand Bollywood-style welcome in a Mumbai hotel as they returned to India for the first time in 10 years.

The American band is visiting the country for their DNA World Tour, and performed their much-anticipated concert in Mumbai on Thursday 4 May.

Right before their show, band member Nick Carter posted a clip of enthusiastic hotel staff welcoming the band by dancing to their greatest hits.

“This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career with the hotel staff dancing on a dope remix,” he commented.

In the caption, Carter wrote: “What a cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai, India.

“The hotel staff had a full-out Bollywood-style dance prepared, remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world.”

The viral video has been shared by over a million people on social media.

On Thursday, Backstreet Boys performed in front of 12,000 fans at the sold-out Jio World Gardens in Mumbai.

The band donned a variety of outfits, from sleek leather jackets to glittering sequined suits to all-white, with each costume change accompanied by a different set design.

The show concluded with an explosive performance of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” followed by “Larger Than Life”, complete with pyrotechnics and confetti cannons.

Backstreet Boys’ next and last stop in India is New Delhi. They’re set to perform in the capital city on Friday (5 May).

DNA is Backstreet Boys’ ninth studio album. The album was first released in Japan on 23 January 2019, and everywhere else on 25 January 2019.