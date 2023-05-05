‘These are so sick’: Post Malone trades shoes with a fan at concert in moving clip

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone traded his sneakers with a fan at a concert.

In a viral video originally shared to TikTok and later to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the 27-year-old singer is seen speaking to a female fan who appears to have customised a pair of Converse for him.

“These are so sick. I saw them on stage when I was singing,” he tells the fan, “I didn’t wanna f*** ‘em up on stage but I wanted to make sure I could come and grab them.”

“These are for me?” the musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, then clarifies. “You’re a legend. You are f***ing so sick. Thank you very much.”

The fan replies: “You take mine and I take yours.”

“Oh, is that the trade? I didn’t know it was a trade,” Malone says, grinning, before taking his shoes off. “I’ll have you know, these hoes stank, probably.”

The Beerbong & Bentleys singer then signed the shoes and gave the fan a goodbye hug.

Many people are appreciating Malone for “being so kind and compassionate” to the fan.

“The most wholesome person who has ever walked this earth! I love you so much Post Malone,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another person added: “Posty is the sweetest nothing but love for him, while one said: “He’s so f***ing pure. How can anyone hate this guy.”

Last month, Malone addressed concerns surrounding his health.

Earlier this year, fans noticed Malone lost significant amounts of weight during appearances on tours in Australia and India.

“Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night,” the singer wrote. “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.

“I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he said.

Malone also said his “dad life” has “kicked in”.

“I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he said.

The “White Iverson” singer welcomed his first child with his fiancée, whose identity has not been disclosed, in June 2022.