Post Malone addresses health concerns in social media post

Post Malone has clarified the reason behind his weight loss.

In a new Instagram post on Friday (28 April), the 27-year-old singer addressed concerns surrounding his health.

Earlier this year, fans noticed Malone lost significant amounts of weight during appearances on tours in Australia and India.

“Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night,” the singer wrote. “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.

“I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he said.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, also said his “dad life” has “kicked in”.

“I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he said.

The “White Iverson” singer welcomed his first child with his fiancée, whose identity has not been disclosed, in June 2022.

In his post, Malone also disclosed that he’s been working on some new music, “and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all.”

Back in September 2022, Malone was admitted to hospital after tripping over on stage in St Louis and struggling to breathe.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body,” he wrote on Instagram following the incident. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He continued: “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f***ing sorry.”

In February, the “Rockstar” singer’s father also addressed concerns surrounding his weight loss by saying his son is the “healthiest he’s been in years”.