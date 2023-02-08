Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.

Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.

While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.

Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered the same explanation.

According to the outlet, Malone (real name Austin Richard Post) had previously gained weight for a film role, and has subsequently adopted a strict diet and workout regimine, while undergoing a busy and physically demanding tour schedule.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Malone for comment.

Post Malone performing in Melbourne on 7 February 2023 (Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock)

Back in September, Malone was admitted to hospital after tripping over on stage in St Louis and struggling to breathe.

He shared an account of the incident on Instagram with fans.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He continued: “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f***ing sorry.”