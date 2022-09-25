Post Malone admitted to hospital after ‘having a very difficult time breathing’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has been admitted to hospital after “having a very difficult time breathing”.

Last week, the “White Iverson” rapper tripped over on stage, bruising his ribs in the process.

While he reassured fans that “everything is good” following the incident, on Saturday (24 September), Post cancelled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston at the last minute.

In a post shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday (24 September), the musician wrote that he was struggling to breathe and experiencing “a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move”.

“Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” Post wrote.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He continued: “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f***ing sorry,” explaining that the show would be rescheduled.

Post apologised to fans as he cancelled his show (Post Malone/Instagram)

“Once again, I’m so f***ing sorry,” he added. “I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Post was performing at the Enterprise Center in St Louis earlier this month when he fell into a gap on the stage used for transporting equipment and hit his chest.

The show was paused for several minutes as the rapper, real name Austin Richard Post, was being examined by the medics.

The rapper fell and bruised his ribs on stage last week (Getty Images for Coachella)

“[It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he initially explained.

“Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a** on the tour.”

Malone’s manager Dre London also issued an update about his health at the time, saying that the rapper “didn’t break three ribs last nite [sic] thank god”.