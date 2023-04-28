James Corden Late Late Show – live: Last show sees British host wave goodbye to America after eight years
Corden is returning to the UK to spend more time with his wife and children
James Corden’s tenure of The Late Late Show has come to an end.
The British presenter is hosting his final episode tonight (27 April) following an eight-year run on the CBS talk show.
First, viewers will be treated to a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele at 9pm ET, the video for which was shared earlier this week.
The Late Late Show itself then airs at 12:37am ET. Ahead of the show, Corden has teased the return of some of his favourite guests including Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and Tom Cruise.
Cruise, Corden said, was “adamant” about filming one last stunt for the series after previously putting Corden through his paces in a jet plane to promote his 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.
The pair will perform “one final over-the-top sketch”, which will reportedly see the duo gatecrash a Broadway performance of The Lion King.
Scroll down for live updates as Corden’s big finale airs.
And... he’s locked out
Corden’s final show opens with a skit of him being locked out of the show. Corden introduces his last guests, Will Ferrell and Harry Styles... but he can’t get to them.
It’s about to begin...
If you’re just joining us, hello! James Corden’s final Late Late Show is about to begin. We’ll be bringing you the biggest moments from the finale here.
No context Cruise and Corden
Extended cut reveals Corden and Cruise did a full act in ‘The Lion King'
The Late Late Show shared an extended version of Corden’s last special with Cruise on the show’s YouTube channel. Turns out the pair also played a rhino during The Lion King’s opening sequence.
Also in the YouTube version, we get to see a lot more of what the pair performed on stage.
Watch it here:
Harry Styles comments on One Direction reunion
“I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” Styles told the audience, according to Pop Crave.
Will Ferrell smashes Corden’s desk with a sledgehammer
A few clips and snippets are leaking out of the last Late Late Show ahead of its airing at 12:37am.
In one video shared by Pop Crave on Twitter, Will Ferrell smashes Corden’s desk to pieces with a massive hammer.
‘It’ll be me, Rudy Guiliani and Tucker Carlson'
During the last, primetime Carpool Karaoke special, Corden spoke about his feelings coming into Television City – CBS’s studio lot in Los Angeles – for the last time.
Corden’s co-head writer Ian Karmel reassured the presenter that it probably wouldn’t be the last time as Dancing With the Stars is also filmed on the lot.
Laughing, Corden agreed, saying: “It’ll be me, Rudy Guiliani and Tucker Carlson.”
“Me and Tucker Carlson doing the cha-cha,” he added.
James Corden jokes he’ll be on Dancing with the Stars with Tucker Carlson
‘It’ll be me, Rudy Guiliani and Tucker Carlson,’ host joked
We have our first tears of the evening
Introducing a montage of highlights from the last eight years, Corden started getting emotional while thanking the crew on his show. “You should all be immensely proud,” he said.
‘It’s time to go home'
“It’s been a crazy eight years,” Corden said, while Adele said she was “very very sad” about his departure.
“With people getting older and people we miss... It’s time to go home,” he said.
In his announcement last year, Corden said he and his wife had made the decision to move back to the UK after a conversation about their 11-year-old son.
Adele tearily told the Gavin and Stacey star: “I’m just not ready to come back yet, otherwise I would come back with you.”
James Corden tells Adele how he feels about leaving The Late Late Show
‘I’m just not ready to come back yet, otherwise I would come back with you,’ singer told departing ‘Late Late Show’ host
Adele reveals lyrics she wrote was inspired by conversation with Corden
The pair get emotional in this special while talking about their longstanding friendship.
“We were on our way home and my mood had changed,” Adele explained. “It was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult. When the year before that, I had left Simon and stuff like that.”
The “Easy On Me” singer tearfully praised Corden and his family for their support of her in the wake of 2019 split from Konecki.
She explained that Corden also opened up to her about feeling vulnerable over comments about him on the internet.
Corden has been involved in a number of controversies over the years, including 2022’s Balthazar restaurant scandal, and allegations of joke-stealing.
“I was floored by how you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself, and life, and just put it in a verse,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “It’s the greatest privilege that… from a conversation between two friends, that you would create such a thing that blows my mind.”
Read more:
James Corden appears to address online backlash in tearful chat with Adele
‘You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me,’ the singer told Corden
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies