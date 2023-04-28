Late Late Show audience member goes viral for reaction to Harry Styles fist bump

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An overwhelmed Harry Styles fan is going viral for her priceless reaction to fist-bumping the singer on The Late Late Show.

Styles was among James Corden’s last guests on his final episode of the CBS talk show, which aired in the early hours of Friday (28 April).

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer greeted some audience members on his way down the steps towards the stage.

In a clip circulating on social media, Styles fist bumps a female fan who then promptly collapses in the background as he continues down the stairs.

In various comments, other fans of the former One Direction member agreed that the woman’s reaction was absolutely appropriate.

“I would’ve barfed,” one tweeted.

“This is so relatable,” agreed another.

“She’s real for that,” wrote a third.

Elsewhere in Corden’s big finale, Styles and fellow guest Will Ferrell smashed up the host’s desk with a sledgehammer.

The trio then played a final game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, which included servings of “bug trifle” and “bull penis”, as well as a concoction of “salmon, clam juice and wasabi”.

“Can I just say that as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I remember when you decided to take on doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me,” an emotional Styles told the host. “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always, as a friend.

“I am selfishly very excited that you’re coming home. But I’m so happy for you,” he added, “And I’m really, really proud of you and I love you.”

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, appeared for a pre-recorded stunt, set around the Broadway production of the musical The Lion King and Corden’s rival late-night hosts came to spill their industry secrets.

Find out everything that happened in the final Late Late Show episode here.