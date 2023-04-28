Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden was joined by a group of rival talk show hosts in a surprise segment on his last ever Late Late Show episode.

Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in the segment, in which they pressure Corden – who was in bed for the sketch – not to reveal the “secrets” of the talk show industry.

“We’re here to tell you. You can’t just leave a late night talk show,” Meyers tells him.

“Hosting a late night network talk show makes you part of a very exclusive club,” Kimmel says. “And if you’re going to leave, we need to know you’ll keep our sacred secrets.”

Corden then asks about the nature of the “secrets” he has to keep.

“How we don’t watch every episode of TV or movie that our guests are on to promote,” Meyers says.

Kimmel, meanwhile, brings up the “fake laugh” that talk show hosts “all have, for when a guest tells a story that isn’t funny”.

At the end of the sketch, it is revealed that Corden in fact dreamt the entire encounter.

You can keep up to date with updates from the final Late Late Show episode here.

The Late Late Show finale also saw Harry Styles and Will Ferrell sit down for interviews on the show, along with a number of other surprise guest appearances.

US president Joe Biden left a message for Corden, delivered via video.

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, joined Corden for a pre-recorded stunt, set around the Broadway production of the musical The Lion King.

Earlier this year, Corden explained his reason for leaving the hosting role and returning to the UK.