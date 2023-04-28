Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On James Corden’s last ever episode ofThe Late Late Show, guest Will Ferrell destroyed the host’s desk with a sledgehammer.

The British star’s eight-year tenure on the CBS series came to a close in the early hours of Friday morning (28 April), with Ferrell dropping by to smash up some furniture.

“It’s your last show, man,” he told Corden, justifying the outburst.

Ferrell then played a final round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with fellow guest Harry Styles, which included servings of “bug trifle” and “bull penis”, as well as a concoction of “salmon, clam juice and wasabi”.

“You’ve done such an amazing job coming into the late-night space, such original comedy and to establish your place in America while coming from a s***-hole country like England, coming here and holding your own,” said Ferrell. “Bravo, great job.”

The Late Late Show finale also saw US president Joe Biden leave a message for Corden, delivered via video. And Corden gave his American viewers a warning about division in the country, before the curtain came down.

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, appeared for a pre-recorded stunt, set around the Broadway production of the musical The Lion King and Corden’s rival late-night hosts came to spill their industry secrets.

Earlier this year, Corden explained his reason for leaving the hosting role and returning to the UK.