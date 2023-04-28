James Corden ends final Late Late Show with warning for America

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden’s eight-year tenure on The Late Late Show has come to a close, with the host sharing an emotional goodbye to his American viewers.

The British presenter hosted his final episode of the CBS talk show in the early hours of Friday morning (28 April).

After a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele and a last show featuring some of his favourite guests including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, Corden sat down at his desk for a final farewell.

He told fans: “I’ve struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years have meant to me.

“We started with Obama then Trump then a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot over these past few years, I’ve watched divisions grow, I felt a sense of negativity.

“I guess all I really want to stay is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it’s always been a place of optimism and joy. Sure, it has flaws. Show me a country that doesn’t… every single one of us is a work of progress.

“Just because someone disagrees with you, it doesn’t make them bad or evil. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences.”

James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show’ (CBS)

He added: “We have to try to the best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. It’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about. Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting into your home every night.”

Find the full lowdown on Corden’s last show here, and why he decided to leave here.