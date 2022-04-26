Bad Bunny has joined the cast of El Muerto, making him the first Latino character to lead a Marvel live-action film.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper will play the titular role in the film, about a wrestler whose powers come from his Lucha libre mask.

The character has appeared in Spider-Man stories, with the film the latest in Sony’s portfolio of characters from the extended Spider-Man universe.

During an appearance at the Sony presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – spoke about his new role.

“It’s amazing. it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching it and now I’m a wrestler,” he said. “This is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me, it will be epic.”

This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first role as an actor. Previously, the rapper has had a recurring role on Narcos: Mexico and the upcoming film Bullet Train.

Many fans are excited about the “Vete” rapper’s new role.

“Alright now that we know Sony just asked Bad Bunny what Spider-Man villain he wanted to play and he found El Muerto - that’s pretty cool. An up-and-coming actor gets full support from a superhero for a tentpole starring vehicle, I can get behind that. Excited for this movie,” a fan wrote.

Another person added: “Everyone’s already flaming El Muerto when I’m really excited because more Bad Bunny roles.”

“Wow that’s cool bad Bunny is not a bad idea playing this wrestling character El Muerto I’m down for it,” another fan wrote.

El Muerto will be released cinemas on 12 January 2024.