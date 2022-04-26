El Muerto: Bad Bunny to play Marvel’s first Latino hero in his own live-action movie
‘I think it’s the perfect role for me, it will be epic,’ rapper said
Bad Bunny makes WrestleMania debut in 2021
Bad Bunny has joined the cast of El Muerto, making him the first Latino character to lead a Marvel live-action film.
The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper will play the titular role in the film, about a wrestler whose powers come from his Lucha libre mask.
The character has appeared in Spider-Man stories, with the film the latest in Sony’s portfolio of characters from the extended Spider-Man universe.
During an appearance at the Sony presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – spoke about his new role.
“It’s amazing. it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching it and now I’m a wrestler,” he said. “This is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me, it will be epic.”
This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first role as an actor. Previously, the rapper has had a recurring role on Narcos: Mexico and the upcoming film Bullet Train.
Many fans are excited about the “Vete” rapper’s new role.
“Alright now that we know Sony just asked Bad Bunny what Spider-Man villain he wanted to play and he found El Muerto - that’s pretty cool. An up-and-coming actor gets full support from a superhero for a tentpole starring vehicle, I can get behind that. Excited for this movie,” a fan wrote.
Another person added: “Everyone’s already flaming El Muerto when I’m really excited because more Bad Bunny roles.”
“Wow that’s cool bad Bunny is not a bad idea playing this wrestling character El Muerto I’m down for it,” another fan wrote.
El Muerto will be released cinemas on 12 January 2024.
