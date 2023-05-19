Bad Bunny thought he was ‘going to die’ after injuring his ‘whole body’ in WWE match

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny has spoken about the repercussions of his recent WWE appearance.

The “Me Porto Bonito” star took part in the wrestling franchise’s “Backlash” pay-per-view event in his native Puerto Rico on 6 May.

The 29-year-old took on Damian Priest in a “San Juan Street Fight”, which resulted in the artist – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – being slammed through a table.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Friday (19 May), Ocasio said that he “got hurt” during the match.

“My back. Whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match,” he told Lowe.

“I was really scared about it. I was, ‘Oh no, I’m going to die. I’m going to...’ I really thought that I was going to die after the match.”

However, the singer said that the event was still “one of the biggest and best moments of my life”. “I know. I’m a crazy guy,” he added.

Ocasio previously made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

The Latin trap star is currently making headlines for his rumoured romance with reality star Kendall Jenner, 27.

In Eladio Carrión’s recent single “Coco Chanel”, Ocasio appeared to take shots at Jenner’s ex-boyfriend – NBA Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

He raps: “Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe”, which translates to, “But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it”.

Jenner and Booker reportedly split in October 2022 after dating for two years.