Fans are convinced that Kendall Jenner appeared in Bad Bunny’s Instagram stories at Coachella over the weekend, amid rumours that they’re dating.

The supermodel and singer were both spotted at the musical festival over the weekend, as Bad Bunny was one of the headliners of the event. While his Instagram Stories from the festival have since expired, fans have reshared some of his posts, including one of Bad Bunny driving around in a golf cart, with speculation that Jenner was sitting alongside him.

In one clip shared to TikTok, by a fan account that goes by the name @kardashianreal, he could be seen singing along to a song playing in the background.

As he turned the wheel of the golf cart, long strands of brown hair from the person sitting next to him appeared in his face. Although he didn’t film the person in the passenger, a voice in the background could be heard saying: “You’re gonna...”

In the text over the video, the fan speculated that the person’s voice and brown hair was coming from his rumoured girlfriend, as they wrote: “Kendall Jenner in Bad Bunny’s Instagram Story today.”

On Twitter, many fans shared the reaction to the Instagram Story, with claims that they also heard Jenner’s voice in the background.

“That’s definitely Kendall Jenner in Bad Bunny’s story,” one wrote, while another agreed: “Bad bunny listening to peso pluma on his story while Kendall Jenner is next to him lmao.”

A third added: “Omg just heard Kendall Jenner’s voice in bad bunny’s insta story,what do they even talk about and like what…he was playing spanish music too, what’s up with these random couples that don’t make sense.”

At Coachella, fans have shared videos of Jenner in the crowd, while her rumoured boyfriend was on stage. In one clip shared to TikTok by a fan, the Kardashians star could be seen dancing along with her peers, while Bad Bunny performed his hit song Después de la Playa.

In addition, they were also seen exchanging a hug, while standing together amongst a crowd of people at the music event.

Their appearances together came two months after it was first reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were “spending time” with each other. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” a source told People in February. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

Since the beginning of this year, the rumoured couple have been spotted on a number of supposed dates. In March, Jenner and Bad Bunny grabbed dinner with a group of friends, including Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, at a restaurant in California, as documented in photos captured by TMZ.

During the beginning of April, they were photographed riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre in California. In photos obtained by TMZ, they took turns riding the horses, as the reality star appeared to snap photos of herself and Bad Bunny from her phone.