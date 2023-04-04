Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have continued to fuel romance rumours after the pair were spotted horseback riding together in Los Angeles.

On Sunday 2 April, the 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper were photographed riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre in California. In photos obtained by TMZ, Jenner and Bad Bunny took turns riding horses as The Kardashians star appeared to snap photos of herself and Bad Bunny from her phone. The two were even pictured riding one horse together.

The pair dressed casually for the outing, with Jenner wearing a white tank top with blue jeans and brown leather cowboy boots. She paired the sporty look with a white baseball cap and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer was seen wearing a beige jacket over a white T-Shirt, with brown trousers and white Adidas sneakers.

The horseback riding photos emerged amidst reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, “are spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” a source told People last month. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

Since the beginning of this year, the rumored couple have been spotted on a number of supposed dates with their famous friends. In March, Jenner and Bad Bunny grabbed dinner with a group of friends – including Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner – at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California. Photos captured by TMZ showed Jenner wrapping her arm around the Puerto Rican singer to seemingly say goodbye, before leaning in for a kiss. The pair were also seen on a so-called double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber on 18 February.

Rumours first circulated that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item that claimed to have seen the two kissing at a club in Los Angeles last February. “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” read the anonymous message posted to DeuxMoi’s Instagram story.

The anonymous blogger then claimed the “famous model sister” was indeed Kendall Jenner during an episode of their podcast, Deux U.

“So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club,” they said. “She left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

Jenner was previously in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player began dating in 2020 but called it quits in October 2022 “due to their busy schedules,” according to E! News.

The pair dated on-and-off throughout 2022, briefly breaking up in June that year after “hitting a rough patch” in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was previously linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the pair met at a restaurant in 2017. The two reportedly broke up earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny for comment.