Kendall Jenner was accused of photoshopping an image of herself this week after fans were baffled by her “bizarre” long hand in an Instagram post. The supermodel enlisted her best friend Hailey Bieber to help respond to the photoshop claims.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday 11 February to share snaps from a recent beach vacation, which included one picture of the 27-year-old model squatting on the ground while dressed in a skimpy black bikini.

Jenner appeared to be using her hand to help balance herself, but it was the size of her hand that caught her followers’ attention. In the comments section, many fans pointed out Jenner’s fingers seemed long and blurry – which led some to believe that the picture was manipulated.

“why the long hand?” wrote one Instagram user.

“What up with that hand tho,” said someone else.

A third person commented, “What is wrong with your fingers?” while another person said: “bruh why her hand so long”

Jenner addressed the photoshop claims on Wednesday 15 February when she showed off live footage of her hand size, with the help from fellow model Hailey Bieber.

“We’re sitting here analyzing,” Bieber said in her Instagram story, as she zoomed in on Jenner’s hand in the mirror. “Look how bizarre her hand looks normally!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum elongated her hand to show its true size, as she said while laughing: “It’s crazy.”

“This is live, live footage of the hand!” Bieber said, before noting that her friend has always “had long ass hands and fingers”.

Although she debunked the photoshop claims, this wasn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was accused of editing a photo shared to social media. Most recently, her sister Khloe Kardashian denied claims she edited a photo of herself posing in a black catsuit to make herself appear slimmer – calling the accusations “weird”.

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please,” she wrote on Twitter, openly acknowledging that the photo looks edited.

(Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

She then shared a follow up post to defend her styling team, adding: “Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

A Kardashians fan account later noted that the reality star’s makeup artist had originally posted an unedited version of the photo to Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has also had a long history with photoshop claims. The Skims founder previously addressed some of the accusations for the first time last year after fans believed she had accidentally edited her belly button out of an Instagram post.

“Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote on her Instagram Story last April.

The billionaire proceeded to deny further claims that she photoshopped her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s nose and jawline, but came clean about one post that she did edit.

“Ok guys I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth…” Kardashian said on her Instagram story, acknowledging that she did edit a photo of her children’s recent trip to Disneyland.

Kendall Jenner was also famously accused of photoshopping a picture of herself posing in a red lingerie set while shooting a Skims campaign. The photoshoot made headlines back in 2021 when a number of fans called out the star for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

One Instagram account, Problematic Fame, posted side-by-side images of Jenner, claiming one is “clearly photoshopped” and that “even Kendall doesn’t look like this” in real life.

The account added, “No one’s belly button is just a tiny slit, nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7.”

“This is unacceptable when so many ppl look up to her and struggle with horrible self image and self esteem issues,” said one Twitter user. “And calling out someone for photoshopping themselves isn’t body shaming. How is it body shaming when this ain’t even her real body lol”.

In response to the controversy, Kendall Jenner let fans know that things are not as perfect as they seem. “i am an extremely lucky girl,” the model tweeted. “appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem”.