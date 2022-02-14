Kendall Jenner shares controversial throwback photo for Valentine’s Day

Kendall Jenner has shared a throwback photo to her controversial photoshoot that originally caused a stir online for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

The 26-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the throwback to her Instagram story on Sunday, writing, “Vday tomorrow.” In the photos, Jenner is seen posing in a red lingerie set from her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims. The original campaign took place in 2021, when Jenner was accused of photoshopping her body in last year’s Instagram post.

The photoshoot made headlines last year when a number of fans took to social media to call out the star for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. One Instagram account, Problematic Fame, posted side-by-side images of Jenner, claiming one is “clearly photoshopped” and that “even Kendall doesn’t look like this” in real life.

The account added, “No one’s belly button is just a tiny slit, nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7.”

One Twitter user replied to the side-by-side images: “This is unacceptable when so many ppl look up to her and struggle with horrible self image and self esteem issues. And calling out someone for photoshopping themselves isn’t body shaming. How is it body shaming when this ain’t even her real body lol”

Others found themselves comparing their own bodies to the model’s after she posted shots from the Skims photoshoot.

“Them photos of Kendall Jenner in the new skims would really depress you,” tweeted one user.

“I will not let Kendall Jenner’s body warp my own perception of what my body should look like,” one person told themselves.

“Making me so sad seeing people compare themselves to Kendall Jenner’s latest pics,” another person tweeted. “We are all worthy of self love no matter what we look like, got to treat yourself with the same kindness because our minds can be so unkind sometimes.”

One Twitter user reminded others: “girls Kendall Jenner is a millionaire who has access to the top fitness instructors/ plastic surgeons/ beauty therapist etc etc and although she looks absolutely banging and rightly so pls stop comparing yourselves because ur banging 2 x thanks for coming to my ted talk”

In response to the social media attention, Kendall Jenner let fans know that things are not as perfect as they seem. “i am an extremely lucky girl,” the model tweeted. “appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem”

This wasn’t the first time Jenner was accused of photoshopping her Instagram posts. In 2020, a self-described “tech influencer” named Andru Edwards shared a photograph of Jenner holding up a protest sign that read, “Black Lives Matter.” The shadow behind her did not include the placard, making it look as if it had been photoshopped onto the image. The tweet elicited a flurry of criticism for the model. However, Jenner confirmed she did not post the photo.

“This is photoshopped by someone,” Jenner tweeted. “I DID NOT post this.”