The 2023 Met Gala is a mere two months away. As fashion lovers everywhere prepare for the star-studded event, it appears Met Gala planners are cracking down on this year’s guest list.

This means that for the first time in ten years, the Met Gala may be free of the Kardashian family – just one year after six members of the famous clan attended the red carpet event together. Sources told Page Six that the reality stars have not received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala, whose theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

One source alleged the Kardashians didn’t make the cut because Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is in charge of the guest list, is allegedly “cracking down” on who can attend the exclusive event. However, another source close to the Kardashian family told the outlet that the rumours weren’t true.

Since 1995, the exclusive Met Gala guest list has been carefully presided over by Anna Wintour. Tickets for the annual event – which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost £275,000 (£211,000).

Although the entire Kardashian family – sans brother Robert Kardashian – attended the Met Gala together for the first time in 2022, the reality stars turned business moguls have been mainstays at the fashion event for nearly a decade.

Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala in 2013 alongside then-husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was pregnant with North West at the time, hit the red carpet in a floral Givenchy dress. Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her Met Gala debut the following year wearing a satin, custom made Topshop dress with Chopard jewelry. Kim and Kendall were joined by their famous momager Kris Jenner in 2015, while Kylie Jenner first walked the Met Gala steps in 2016 wearing Balmain.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Last year, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the Met Gala for the first time. The Poosh founder arrived with her then-fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, where they gave their obligatory kiss for the cameras. Meanwhile, the Good American designer donned a gold Moschino gown for her first Met Gala.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Despite attending in 2022, rumours circulated that Khloe Kardashian was allegedly banned from the Met Gala. Though, the reality star has since shut down speculation that she was forbidden from the fashion event.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images)

In September 2021, a fan tagged Khloe and tweeted, “Khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumours are true,” adding: “Please clarify, thank you.”

“Absolutely NOT true,” she replied.

Kim Kardashian turned heads at last year’s Met Gala when she wore a bedazzled sheer beige floor-length gown previously worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe. According to Vogue, Kardashian came up with the idea to wear the gown during last year’s Met Gala, whose theme was the first part of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

This year, fashion lovers will gather on 1 May 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. In September 2022, Vogue announced that the theme of the 2023 event will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the event: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer.