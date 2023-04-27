Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she will be attending the Met Gala 2023 by sharing a sweet selfie with none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

The 42-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on 26 April to announce she’ll be going to this year’s Met Gala, which takes place on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In honour of this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, Kardashian “had a date” with the legendary designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Many photos in the Instagram post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

In one picture, Kardashian was seen dressed in a vinyl black coat as she combed through design sketches and magazine cutouts. Another image saw the SKIMS founder lounging with Choupette on an elaborate gold bed.

Not only was Karl Lagerfeld known for his contributions to fashion, his cat is almost as much of an icon in the fashion industry. Following his death in 2019, Choupette was set to inherit Lagerfeld’s £150m fortune.

Kim Kardashian’s confirmation at the Met Gala comes after much speculation over whether the famous Kardashian-Jenner family will be invited to the annual fashion event, which takes place every first Monday in May.

Last March, a source told Page Six that the reality stars have not received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala due to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour allegedly “cracking down” on the exclusive guest list. However, a report on 13 April said that Kim Kardashian will indeed attend the Met Gala. It’s likely that her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, will also walk the Met steps next Monday, given that she was recently featured on the cover of Vogue’s May 2023 issue.

Kim Kardashian has been a mainstay at the Met Gala after she first attended with then-husband Kanye West in 2013. Since then, The Kardashians star has turned heads with her show-stopping Met Gala fashion. She attended the 2019 Met Gala in a custom nude Thierry Mugler dress designed with crystal droplets, to look as though she had stepped out of the ocean. At the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian famously wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered her face. Last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum underwent a 14-hour transformation before stepping out at the Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic sheer beige floor-length gown, which was previously worn by Monroe in 1962 when she serenaded President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Next Monday, fashion-forward celebrities will arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. In September 2022, Vogue announced that the theme of the 2023 event will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. The dress code of this year’s event asks attendees to wear clothing “in honour of Karl” – such as looks from his fashion label or more “modern-day” looks by Chanel or Fendi.

Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the event: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer, as announced by the publication on 18 January.

Fashion lovers can tune in to the Met Gala red carpet livestream on Monday 1 May at 6.30 pm ET on the Vogue website or its social media platforms.