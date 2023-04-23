When is the 2023 Met Gala and how can you watch it?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest fashion night in New York City is only weeks away, as the annual Met Gala has returned with a new theme and its usual time slot.

On 1 May 2023, celebrities will walk the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue’s fashion extravaganza. This year’s theme of the Met Gala, which is an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and will examine the life” of the late Chanel creative director.

According to Vogue, the annual fundraiser will also pay homage to the designer through its dress code: “In honour of Karl”.

While what goes on inside the gala is top secret, as social media has been banned from the occasion, fashion lovers can still watch their favourite stars pose on the red carpet on Monday 1 May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala and how to stream it.

The livestream of the event, which is run by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, will be hosted by the magazine and broadcast on its website. In addition, the gala will broadcasted on Vogue’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages, with the livestream beginning at 6.30pm Eastern Time on the first Monday of May. According to Vogue, viewers can also sign up to receive a notification when the livestream begins.

The livestream will have three hosts: La La Anthony, Chloe Fineman, and Derek Blasberg. Just like last year’s Met Gala, Emma Chamberlain will be stepping in as Vogue‘s special correspondent of the livestream.

Along with Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the Met Gala, who include Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer.

When announcing the dress code, “In honour of Karl”, in January, Vogue revealed that there are three “wondrous ways” that guests can “salute one of fashion’s greats”.

“The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led,” the magazine stated. The second option is to pay tribute to the late designer with a “modern-day” look from Chanel or Fendi, “two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible impression”.

For the final interpretation, guests could “dress à la Lagerfeld,” a direction the outlet notes might include finding a “Choupette all your own”. Choupette Lagerfeld, a white cat, was the late designer’s beloved pet and occasional muse, although the designer himself was known for wearing black suits and dark sunglasses.

The attendees at last year’s Gala also brought out some showstopping looks, as the theme of the event was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour”.

For example, Black Lively changed into a second outfit on the red carpet, as both of her looks paid homage to the Statue of Liberty, while Kim Kardashian wore a gown adorned with jewels, which was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The Vogue’s livestream of the 2023 Met Gala begins on Monday 1 May at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm GMT).