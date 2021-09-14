Kim Kardashian has divided fashion fans after arriving at the 2021 Met Gala in an all-black outfit that covered her face.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined other celebrities as she posed on the red carpet in the outfit created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

The unique look, which included a long train, covered the Skims founder from head-to-toe, with the reality star’s fingers also encased in black gloves, which peeked out from under her black T-shirt dress.

Kardashian, who is known for her iconic Met Gala looks, accessorised the outfit with a long high ponytail, which could be seen extending out of a hole in the back of her face covering.

While this is not the first time that Kardashian has stepped out in such a look, as she wore a similar Balenciaga bodysuit while attending estranged husband Kanye West’s Donda listening event, and a leather version during New York Fashion Week, many Met Gala viewers did not know what to make of the outfit.

“Kim Kardashian just secured the worst fit of the century at the #MetGala,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Kim Kardashian mistook the Met Gala for a funeral.”

“Kim Kardashian’s makeup is gorgeous,” someone else joked.

The outfit also prompted various comparisons, including to Harry Potter dementors, with someone tweeting a photo of Kardashian and writing: “Kim Kardashian showing up to the Met Gala as her favourite Harry Potter character,” while another person suggested that the mother-of-four had channeled “American Horror Story realness”.

“Kim Kardashian serving dementor chic at the Met Gala,” one person wrote.