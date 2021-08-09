Kim Kardashian has sparked a range of bewildered reactions after arriving at Kanye West’s second Donda listening event in a black bondage-inspired Balenciaga bodysuit.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who filed for divorce from West in February, attended one of the launch events for West’s album Donda along with the couple’s four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

For the event, Kardashian opted for a full-body black nylon bodysuit, which included a face mask with holes for her eyes and mouth.

The Skims founder completed the look, which matched West’s outfit for the event, with a long braided ponytail and knee-high black boots.

After sharing the outfit on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian then posted photos from the event over the weekend along with the caption #Donda and #Balenciaga.

However, while the photos see Kardashian accompanied by her children, who appear unperturbed, many of the 40-year-old’s followers were confused by the designer outfit, with numerous comments questioning the “terrifying” look.

“You look like you are going to rob a house,” one person commented, while another said: “She is making it hard for us to defend her now. Come on bestie, do better.”

Someone else added: “Terrifying for the kids.”

Others compared the outfit to costumes typical of American Horror Story, with another person writing: “American Horror Story is the fashion style for fall 2021,” while the look also prompted comparisons to a “gimp suit,” the term often used to describe bondage suits.

While many fans were not impressed with Kardashian’s outfit, it did match her estranged husband, who shared photos of himself from the event dressed in a similar face mask and bodysuit.

However, West also accessorised the look with a bulletproof vest emblazoned with Donda.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has publicly supported West ahead of the release of his new album, as she and their children previously attended the rapper’s launch event for Donda in late July.

As of now, the album, which is named after West’s late mother Donda West, has yet to be released.