Kanye West – Donda release live: Fans wait for rapper’s new album after Atlanta listening party
Rapper said 10th album would drop on 6 August
Kanye West has held a second listening party ahead of today (6 August), the supposed new release date for his 10th studio album, Donda.
The record has suffered multiple delays and was most recently scheduled for release on 23 July, but the album never manifested.
West has now put on two listening parties at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, where thousands of fans have been privy to an early glimpse at Donda.
The rapper and producer reportedly went back to work on the album after the first, following a muted reaction from the 42,000 fans in attendance.
The album is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58.
This current version reportedly includes features such as Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Lil Baby and The Weeknd.
Some talking points:
See below for live updates:
This seems... promising? From Vulture’s excellent critic Craig Jenkins.
Fans are joking that the album is probably going to drop tomorrow instead. I can assure you I will not be working that day.
Here’s that list of reported features on Donda...
Kanye was offering fans the Covid vaccine during his Donda listening party last night, after initially saying he was “cautious” when it came to the jab last year.
A few hours before the event began, fans spotted an announcement on Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium Twitter account, revealing guests would be able to get the jab on-site.
“Kanye doing more for vaccine outreach than 85 per cent of elected officials lmao,” one fan tweeted.
Start placing your bets on when we’ll get the announcement that, sorry, the album is landing next year instead.
And this brilliant one of Barbra Streisand’s new record by our albums critic Helen Brown:
On Release Me 2, Barbra Streisand’s voice remains one of the most ridiculously luxurious instruments – review
Streisand has a five-star penthouse suite of a voice: plush and spacious, with a solid-gold commitment to the lyrics and a sunken marble bathtub of soft-soapy soul in which to wallow
Here are some reviews of albums that did drop today:
Album reviews: Will Young – Crying on the Bathroom Floor, and Fredo – Independence Day
Will Young shows his good taste on an album of covers, while Fredo pushes forward with a new record putting his foray into pop behind him
A reminder that Donda was supposed to be released on 23 after the first livestream event the day before. West later shared the update via a rep that the album would instead drop on 6 August, as he began a temporary residency at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta....
KIM WHERE IS THE ALBUM
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies