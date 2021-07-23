✕ Close Kanye West performs to inmates at Harris County jail

The rapper held a massive listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, which was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between $20-$100 per ticket.

In typical Kanye fashion, he reportedly turned up at 9.50pm EST, after the scheduled launch time of 8pm.

West apparently said nothing during the 48 minutes he spent roaming the stadium floor. Fans were instead played the new material loudly over stadium speakers, USA Today reports,

Donda is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58. She is reportedly heard on the album introducing a song.

West previously said he would drop Donda in July last year, but the album never transpired. West has developed a reputation for missing the release dates for his projects, something fans are already joking about with Donda.

By Friday morning BST, the album had still not emerged, prompting both frustration and amusement from fans.