Kanye West – Donda release, live: Is the rapper still releasing his new album today?
Artist’s label said he would be releasing his much-delayed 10th studio album this week
The rapper held a massive listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, which was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between $20-$100 per ticket.
In typical Kanye fashion, he reportedly turned up at 9.50pm EST, after the scheduled launch time of 8pm.
West apparently said nothing during the 48 minutes he spent roaming the stadium floor. Fans were instead played the new material loudly over stadium speakers, USA Today reports,
Donda is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58. She is reportedly heard on the album introducing a song.
West previously said he would drop Donda in July last year, but the album never transpired. West has developed a reputation for missing the release dates for his projects, something fans are already joking about with Donda.
By Friday morning BST, the album had still not emerged, prompting both frustration and amusement from fans.
For the uninitiated of you, I’ve been here before. This time two years ago, waiting for Jesus is King. Live-blogging an album that never materialised. Again, I’m suffering from lack of sleep and also from grumpiness over getting up early for a non-existent album. I felt more excited about this Kanye record than I have for his past two or three albums. I wondered if he might be sort-of back on track again, after the disaster that was Jesus is King. You can read what I made of that album here.
You’ve got to love Kanye West fans, at least they’ve got a sense of humour.
Hello, here we are again. Deja vu, right? That’s because we’re back waiting for a Kanye West album that may or may not materialise... Yep. We’re waiting for Donda.
