Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West at second Donda listening event

Kim Kardashian has once again supported her ex-husband Kanye West as the rapper prepares to release his new album Donda.

Kardashian and West filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The pair married in 2014 and been dating since 2012.

However, despite their divorce, Kardashian – who shares four children with West – has continued to publicly support her former husband.

On Thursday (5 August) night, the reality TV star attended one of the launch events for West’s album Donda, during which he debuted the record to ticket holders for a second time.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a close up of her nylon Balenciaga outfit as she travelled to the concert. She then posted a picture of the stage.

The influencer had also attended West’s last launch event for Donda on 22 July along with their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian posted the pictures to her Instagram Story (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Since then, West has been living in a room inside the stadium while he continues to work on the album, named after his mother Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58.

The much-delayed record is expected to be released today (6 August), with fans speculating earlier this week that it may feature a collaboration with The Weeknd.

