Kim Kardashian supported her ex-husband Kanye West at the listening party for his forthcoming album, Donda.

The reality TV star and rapper filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

However, Kardashian still showed up for West, with whom she has four children, at the launch of his 10th studio album on Thursday (22 July).

Attending the event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kardashian sported a red bodysuit and matching boots, while her children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – dressed in black. Her sister Khloe also appeared at the event, which was attended by 40,000 fans.

Photographers and fans captured photos of the TV personality at the event, while Kardashian herself shared a video of West on stage to her Instagram Story.

West first teased the arrival of Donda, named after his late mother, last summer. However, it never arrived.

While fans expected the album to appear on streaming services on Friday it is yet to materialise.

A source close to West’s team told The Independent that the album is still expected to arrive this week.

