Fashion’s biggest night has officially returned, with some of the most famous names set to make their debut on the red carpet tonight at the 2021 Met Gala.

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fashionable event will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” on 13 September.

While we don’t know who will be in attendance just yet, we do know that stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman are guaranteed, as they will be hosting the event.

There have also been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.

When the red carpet officially kicks off at 5.30pm ET in New York City (10.30pm in the UK), you can follow every fashionable detail below.