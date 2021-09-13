Met Gala 2021 - live: Stars prepare for the red carpet as Kylie Jenner and more announce they will not attend
Met Gala returns for theme: ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’
Fashion’s biggest night has officially returned, with some of the most famous names set to make their debut on the red carpet tonight at the 2021 Met Gala.
After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fashionable event will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” on 13 September.
While we don’t know who will be in attendance just yet, we do know that stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman are guaranteed, as they will be hosting the event.
There have also been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.
When the red carpet officially kicks off at 5.30pm ET in New York City (10.30pm in the UK), you can follow every fashionable detail below.
Tonight’s event will focus on the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
For more details about what fashion fans can expect to see on the red carpet, read more below.
What time is the Met Gala and what is this year’s theme?
When is Met Gala UK time and what is this year’s theme?
This year’s Met Gala hosts
Every year, a tradition at the most high-profile event on the fashion calendar is that a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
For 2019, Wintour selected singer Lady Gaga, tennis champion Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michelle as her co-chairs.
This year’s hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Wintour.
You can read more about this year’s hosts here:
Who is hosting this year’s Met Gala?
Met Gala 2021: Who are this year’s hosts from Billie Eilish to Timothée Chalamet
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies