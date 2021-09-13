As the Met Gala returns following a year-long hiatus, viewers have already begun expressing their frustrations with the event’s livestream.

On Monday night, the annual gala returned to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with Vogue promising “unprecedented access” to the event through a livestream hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.

However, more than 100,000 eager viewers were left waiting when the livestream, which was meant to begin at 5.30pm ET, didn’t start until 15 minutes later.

The livestream’s late kick-off, which saw viewers miss a glimpse at Anna Wintour’s first steps on the red carpet, was then made worse by glitching in the first few minutes.

The problems plaguing Vogue’s livestream continued as celebrities made their first appearances at the high fashion event, with Timothée Chalamet’s interview with Palmer nearly indecipherable due to glitching.

The livestream was then further interrupted by a producer, who began talking over the mic seemingly unbeknownst to those running the livestream behind the scenes.

On Twitter, the various issues have prompted complaints from viewers, with many expressing their dismay over the amateur-seeming technical problems during one of the most exclusive events.

“Vogue’s livestream is so disorganised and the connection is so bad,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “@VogueMagazine so much time to prepare and yet the livestream is crap… make it make sense. #MetGala.”

“Amazing how Vogue can’t do a decent livestream of the red carpet with all the money and glamour involved at the #MetGala,” someone else tweeted.