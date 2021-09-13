Viewers of the 2021 Met Gala are expressing their discomfort over an “awkward” interview that took place between Brooklyn Beckham and host Keke Palmer.

On Monday, Vogue livestreamed the annual fashion event as it returned to New York City, with hosts Palmer and Ilana Glazer interviewing A-list attendees as they made their way up the red carpet.

However, when Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz arrived at the top of the iconic stairs, Palmer appeared not to know who the 22-year-old was, with the host asking the son of David and Victoria Beckham where he is “from”.

The exchange began with Palmer asking the pair what the event’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” means to them, with Peltz replying: “Well, I’m trying to make him an American right now, I don’t want him to go back.”

The response prompted Palmer to direct the microphone towards Beckham and ask: “Where are you from?” to which the photographer replied: “I’m from London.”

“Oh from London. So we just getting you for a little while, not for a long while?” Palmer continued, with Beckham then explaining that he and Peltz “live in LA”.

On social media, the interview sparked a range of amused responses from viewers, with many speculating that Palmer did not know who Beckham was.

“Keke not knowing who Brooklyn Beckham is on the Met carpet is KILLING me,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Keke asking where Brooklyn BECKHAM is from, do you not know his dad ma’am???”

“Keke Palmer asking where Brooklyn Beckham is from is the most American part of this Met Gala so far,” someone else joked.

For the event, both Beckham and Peltz wore Valentino, with the Holidate star opting for a bright pink gown, which she paired with long pastel-pink gloves.