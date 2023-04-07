Fans bewildered by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New rumours that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may be dating has sent the internet into a tailspin.

Celebrity gossip website Deux Moi first posted the claim on social media on Thursday (6 April), though neither Chalamet nor Jenner have addressed it.

It comes four months after Jenner reportedly split from her boyfriend of five years, Travis Scott. They have two children, Stormi and Aire Webster.

The unverified claim came in the form of an anonymous text message sent to Deux Moi, which read: “Multiple sources have told me that [Chalamet] has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.”

On Instagram, Deux Moi shared additional messages purporting to confirm the claim, with one person responding with: “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella.”

A third message read: “I can 100 per cent confirm that.”

Despite neither Chalamet, 27, nor Jenner, 25, confirming or denying the reported relationship, fans have been bewildered by the mere suggestion they are dating.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card, what the f*** is going on,” one person wrote.

Another said they “simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information”, while a third added: “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like six years after graduation.”

Confusion was clearly in the air around the potential pairing, with another person tweeting: “It just doesn’t make sense.”

In January, it was reported that Jenner and Scott – who have been in an on-off relationship since 2017 – had broken up due to differences in their lifestyle.

A source told People: “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

Chalamet was previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. They dated for a year before splitting up in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s sister Kendall has also been at the centre of romance rumours after she was seen horseback riding with Bad Bunny in Los Angeles.

The model, 27, and the rapper, 28, were spotted riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre following reports that they “are spending time together”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Chalamet and Jenner for comment.