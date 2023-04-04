Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video that captured the “embarrassing” moment Travis Scott appeared to go unrecognised during a recent visit to Japan has gone viral online.

In a clip that has more than three million views on Twitter, the 31-year-old rapper was seen posing for pictures beside a Tokyo crosswalk. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was dressed in an oversized graphic hoodie as he stopped in the middle of the crosswalk to snap a picture.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper then quickly turned around to catch a glance at the locals who were scurrying past him, but no fans seemed to stop and talk to the famous rapper. As he walked away with his team, Scott flashed a smile after it appeared he had gone unnoticed.

On 2 April, user @kirawontmiss shared the video of Travis Scott on Twitter where it instantly went viral. “Travis Scott was surprised no one knew him in Japan,” read the text over the clip, along with the caption: “this gotta be so embarrassing”

Many fellow Twitter users poked fun at the viral clip, like one person who wrote: “ok i love him but this is so embarrassing”

“bro had a hoodie n errything tryna make a big reveal for it to backfire,” another said.

Others believed it might’ve felt nice for Scott to go unrecognised for a change.

“embarrassing? bro finally remembered what its like to be a normal dude,” said one person on Twitter.

“He finally felt normal,” another wrote.

A third fan said: “He’s prob happy as hell to be able to walk around like a normal person for once”

Scott isn’t the only celebrity to recently visit the Japanese city. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared photos to Instagram of her Tokyo getaway with her four children – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS mogul posed for pictures at the hedgehog cafe with her daughter Chicago and snuggled with her youngest child Saint in a series of Instagram posts. The mother of four also matched with her two daughters in all-pink outfits while visiting Sanrio’s theme park Puroland in Tokyo.

Travis Scott shares two children – daughter Stormi Webster, five, and son Aire Webster, one – with Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner. The former couple were in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017, but most recently called it quits earlier this year.